Louis Oosthuizen takes Malaysian Open lead

Louis Oosthuizen shot a 4-under 68 on Saturday to take a one-stroke lead in the Malaysian Open after the completion of the rain-delayed second round.

Oosthuizen, the South African star coming off a playoff loss to Bubba Watson in the Masters, had a 10-under 134 total on Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club's West Course.

The 2010 British Open champion birdied two of the six holes he played in the morning.

"I felt comfortable as I had a good night's rest and I felt good this morning at the range and hit a few good shots," Oosthuizen said. "Greens are a bit different from Augusta, quite grainy and not as fast. But there are a lot of birdie opportunities out there if you hit the greens. You adapt quickly."

Fellow South Africans Hennie Otto and Jbe Kruger were tied for second with Scotland's Stephen Gallacher. Otto and Kruger finished the round Friday, with Otto shooting a 64 and Kruger carding a 65. Gallacher completed his 68 on Saturday.

German star Martin Kaymer was three strokes back after a 67.

The event is sanctioned by the European and Asian tours.