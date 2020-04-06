Los Angeles Rams: 2020 NFL Draft profile
The Los Angeles Rams finished 9-7 during the 2019 season.
The Rams have seven picks going into the draft. The Rams acquired one pick through a trade -- a second-rounder from the Houston Texans in which they gave up Brandin Cooks.
Last year, the Rams didn’t have a pick until late in the second round. Los Angeles selected safety Taylor Rapp 61st overall. He played in 15 games and recorded 100 tackles and two interceptions. He ran one back for a touchdown.
Here are the Rams’ draft picks.
DRAFT PICKS
Second Round, No. 52 overall
Second Round, No. 57 overall (from HOU)
Third Round, No. 84 overall
Third Round, No. 104 overall
Fourth Round, No. 126 overall
Sixth Round, No. 199 overall
Seventh Round, No. 234 overall
Here are some of the Rams’ key free-agent acquisition and departures.
ACQUISITIONS
A’Shawn Robinson, DT (signed from DET)
Leonard Floyd, LB (signed from CHI)
DEPARTURES
Brandin Cooks, WR (traded to HOU)
Cory Littleton, LB (signed with OAK)
Dante Fowler Jr., DE (signed with ATL)
Greg Zuerlein, K (signed with DAL)
Jojo Natson, WR (signed with CLE)
Mike Thomas, WR (signed with CIN)
Nickell Robey-Coleman, CB (signed with PHI)
Todd Gurley, RB (signed with ATL)
UNSIGNED FREE AGENTS
Blake Bortles, QB
Bryce Hager, LB
Clay Matthews, LB
Eric Weddle, S
Josh Carraway, LB
Marqui Christian, S
Morgan Fox, DE