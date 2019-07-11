Los Angeles Lakers' Danny Green says he and his friends were robbed in Vancouver

Los Angeles Lakers guard Danny Green said Tuesday in an interview on his podcast that he and his friends were robbed while in Vancouver earlier this month.

Green was touring Canada to lead several skills camps across the country after his former team, the Toronto Raptors, won the NBA championship in June. He said on his “Inside The Green Room” podcast the camp tour was mostly great, except for his start in Vancouver.

KAWHI LEONARD, PAUL GEORGE OFFICIALLY JOIN LA CLIPPERS

He said he stayed in a hotel for the trip, but his friends had booked an Airbnb in Vancouver. Green drove his friends to the Airbnb, which they described as old and raggedy, and they got out of the car to check the place out, according to CBC.

LAMAR ODOM, OTHER EX-NBA PLAYERS DEPART FROM BIG3 BASKETBALL LEAGUE

“We go upstairs for 10 minutes, check out a map … go back outside and we pretty much got ... not robbed of everything, but two bags [were] gone. One of the bags had a lot of stuff in them,” he said.

The two-time NBA champion said backpacks that contained their laptops, electronics and cash from camp registrations were left in the car as they checked the place out. He said he wasn’t sure whether the car doors were locked.

He said he and his friends went around the neighborhood looking for their belongings but turned up empty.

Vancouver police Sgt. Jason Robillard told CBC he was unable to find a report about the incident but they were investigating.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“It's unfortunate Mr. Green had a negative experience in Vancouver. Overall, our city is a safe place to live and visit,” Robillard said in a statement.