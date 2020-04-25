Los Angeles Chargers: Each NFL Draft 2020 selection

The Los Angeles Chargers made six selections during the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Chargers took quarterback Justin Herbert with their first-round choice to make him the leader of the future.

The Chargers also received another first-round pick and upgraded their linebacking corps.

Here are who the Chargers chose during the draft.

ROUND 1, PICK 6: JUSTIN HERBERT, QB

The Chargers selected quarterback Justin Herbert with the No. 6 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft on Thursday night. Herbert starred at Oregon and may have gone No. 1 or 2 last year if he would have come out early. However, Herbert stayed one more season and was drafted in the top 10.

ROUND 1, PICK 23: KENNETH MURRAY, LB

The Chargers selected Kenneth Murray, the former Oklahoma linebacker, with the No. 23 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft on Thursday night. Murray spent three years at the University of Oklahoma where he had an explosive freshman year before earning first-team All-Big 12 honors in his final season. He committed to Oklahoma as a four-star recruit.

ROUND 4, PICK 112: JOSHUA KELLEY, RB

The Chargers selected running back Joshua Kelley with the No. 112 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Kelley had 1,060 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns during his final season at UCLA.

ROUND 5, PICK 151: JOE REED, WR

The Chargers selected wide receiver Joe Reed with the No. 151 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Reed played wide receiver at Virginia. Reed had 77 catches for 679 yards and seven touchdowns in 2019.

ROUND 6, PICK 186: ALHOI GILMAN, S

The Chargers selected safety Alohi Gilman with the No. 186 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Gilman was a standout defensive back for Notre Dame, In 2019, he had 74 tackle and an interception.

ROUND 7, PICK 220: K.J. HILL, WR

The Chargers selected wide receiver K.J. Hill with the No. 220 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Hill played in 14 games for Ohio State in 2019. Hill caught 57 passes for 636 yards and 10 touchdowns.