Lopez, Verdasco move into Quito semis

Quito, Ecuador (SportsNetwork.com) - Top-seeded Feliciano Lopez and Fernando Verdasco were among Friday's quarterfinal winners at the Ecuador Open.

Lopez overcame dropping the first set against Dusan Lajovic and waited out a brief rain delay in the third to earn a 4-6, 7-5, 6-1 decision over the seventh-seeded Serb at this clay court event.

The third-seeded Verdasco had an easier time in his match with No. 5 seed Paolo Lorenzi, needing less than 49 minutes to dispose of his Italian opponent by a 6-1, 6-2 score to set up a showdown with fellow Spaniard Lopez in Saturday's semifinals.

An upset came when eighth-seeded Spaniard Victor Estrella Burgos dispatched fourth-seeded Slovak Martin Klizan, 6-2, 6-2, as Klizan had his serve broken on five occasions in the setback.

Up next for Estrella Burgos will be sixth-seeded Brazilian left-hander Thomaz Bellucci, who fired 10 aces in taking care of Spaniard Albert Montanes, 6-3, 7-6 (8-6).

This week's champion will claim $80,000.