Longwood avoids sweep, beats Campbell 72-62

Jeremiah Bowman and Antwan Carter each scored 20 points to help Longwood avenge an earlier season loss to Campbell, beating the Fighting Camels 72-62 on Tuesday night.

The Lancers (8-15) suffered a 93-77 loss to Campbell on Nov. 27, but avoided the season sweep thanks to an 83.3-percent shooting effort from the free-throw line (25 for 30).

Martiz Washington scored 11 points and Aaron Mitchell added 10 points and eight rebounds for Longwood.

The Fighting Camels (10-10) outrebounded the Lancers 42-26 and shot 50 percent from the floor (27 for 54), but a 21-4 edge in points off turnovers for Longwood — which committed four turnovers — proved to be the difference.

Junard Hartley scored 15 points and Amir Celestin added 13 for Campbell. Preston Dodson, who scored a career-high 24 points against the Lancers on Nov. 27, managed only five points.