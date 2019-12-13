Longtime NFL quarterback says it's unlikely Tom Brady will return next season: 'Your family is most important'

Former Seattle Seahawks quarterback and ESPN analyst Matt Hasselbeck is betting against New England Patriots Tom Brady, saying on Friday that this could be his final season.

Hasselbeck, who rose to fame in the early 2000s after leading the Seahawks to six playoffs and one Super Bowl appearance, told the New York Post in an interview that he can’t see the four-time MVP returning to the league after his contract ends this season.

“I don’t,” Hasselbeck said when asked if Brady will return to the Patriots.

“I have a wild projection based on no facts. But I know this firsthand: People look at players and all they consider in the decision is Xs and Os and football. I can tell you from experience that those things are important, but they are not most important in your priorities. Your family is most important: wife, kids, health.”

Speculation around Brady’s future grew late this season after it was reported that he and wife Gisele Bundchen placed their $39.5 million Brookline mansion on the market. Those rumors heated up this week after Brady announced he was stepping down as honorary co-chair of a local charity.

Brady, 42, also said earlier this month that he knows his wife and mother would like to see him retire soon for the sake of his health.

The six-time Super Bowl Champion has said all season long that he wants to play until 45, but his trainer said last month that he’s even considering playing as many as five more years.