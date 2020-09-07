Longtime MLB ump Joe West signals he would vote for Trump

Longtime Major League Baseball umpire Joe West over the weekend said he would vote for President Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

The comments came after West tossed Washington Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo for yelling at umpires from a luxury suite in Atlanta on Sunday. The MLB said it is looking into what happened.

“Enough is enough,” West said, according to The Associated Press. “I wouldn’t take that from a player. I wouldn’t take that from a manager.”

He added: “If it was Donald Trump, I’d eject him, too. But I’d still vote for him.”

West’s comments come after the crew told the commissioner’s office Friday that Rizzo was hollering at umpires earlier during the Nationals-Braves series.

“We informed the office that if it continued, we’d stop it,” West said. “And we did.”

West described Rizzo’s comments, saying he was yelling thing like “you’re brutal.”

“We’re in a pandemic situation, you can hear everything,” West said, while noting there is no crowd or fans in the ballpark amid the coronavirus pandemic.

West is on track to set the record for most games umpired in MLB history next year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.