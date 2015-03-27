Long Island U. defeats Sacred Heart 81-69

Julian Boyd and Kyle Johnson each had double-doubles to lead Long Island University over Sacred Heart 81-69 Thursday night.

Boyd had 19 points and 11 rebounds and Johnson 15 points and 11 rebounds as the Blackbirds (17-5, 9-2 Northeast Conference) won for the 11th time in their last 12 games.

Long Island, which leads the conference scoring (81.8), scoring margin (+8.4) and field goal percentage (46.3), improved on all three categories against the Pioneers (9-13, 4-7). The Blackbirds shot 45.2 percent from the field (28 of 62), including 15-for-27 shooting in the second half.

Both teams shot poorly from 3-point range, as Long Island was 6 of 27, and Sacred Heart 4 of 17, but the Blackbirds won the battle of the boards 48-34 and the Pioneers struggled from the free-throw line (5 of 12).

Shane Gibson had 18 points for the Pioneers.