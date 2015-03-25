Logano gets the win he needed, holds off Harvick in fuel-mileage race at Michigan

Joey Logano boosted his chances of reaching the Chase for the Sprint Cup, winning for the first time this season in a fuel-mileage race at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday.

Logano and Kevin Harvick both breezed past Mark Martin with just over three laps to go in the 400-mile, 200-lap race. Martin had been trying to stretch fuel, but when he faltered, Logano was able to hold off Harvick.

Logano entered the weekend in 16th place in the points standings. After winning the pole Friday, he took Sunday's race by 1 second over Harvick, who is safely near the top of the standings.

There are three races left before the Chase.

Points leader Jimmie Johnson lasted less than 60 laps before engine trouble knocked him out.