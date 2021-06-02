Logan Paul vows Floyd Mayweather Jr. knockout as two gear up for exhibition bout

Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s exhibition boxing match is only a few days away, and both competitors are taking it seriously.

Paul, the YouTube star who has only one official match to his name, said during Showtime’s "Inside Mayweather vs. Paul" special he’s definitely not considering the bout to be an exhibition.

"Exhibition my ass. This is an eight-round fight, three minutes each. 10-ounce gloves," he said. "I'm going to knock him out and become the greatest boxer on the planet. Then I'm going to retire and not give Floyd the rematch … He doesn't know who he's getting in the ring with. He really thinks I'm a YouTuber. He really thinks I'm a fake fighter. I get it. Everything that I've portrayed online says the same thing. But we're really about this life now. Floyd underestimating me is going to hurt him, I think.

"If you think about it, this truly is one of the most special, historic events ever. You have one of the greatest boxers of our generation, fighting, uh, me."

The pre-fight press conference took a turn when Paul’s brother, Jake, snatched Mayweather’s hat sparking a melee.

Showtime Sports president Stephen Espinoza said the stunt angered Mayweather.

"I have never seen him that angry, not even in the McGregor press tour when it was very personal," Espinoza told Daily Express. "It was not arranged or pre-planned by Floyd or his team. I think Jake very much had it pre-planned and capitalized in his own unique way – from the tattoo to the merchandise to everything he made out of it.

"From Floyd, I think that in some of the same way that the McGregor press tour changed the perception of that event, it went from being a circus to realizing there’s real animosity there. [The Jake incident] has layered on a little more motivation for both sides.

"Floyd felt disrespected. He was very angry. He’s not that good an actor, to be quite honest, to show that level of wrath on command for something he wasn’t really angry about, so very much so it angered him."

The fight between the two will take place Sunday and can be seen on Showtime PPV. The two are fighting at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.