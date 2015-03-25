Locke scores 25, leads UNC-Greensboro to a 75-70 win over Division II Claflin

Kayel Locke scored 25 points as UNC-Greensboro held off Claflin, a Division II school, for a 75-70 win on Wednesday afternoon.

UNC-Greensboro took a commanding 38-24 lead into halftime, after an early 13-2 run — with nine straight points from Locke.

But Claflin responded by making three 3-pointers in the first 5 minutes of the second half to make it 45-38 UNCG. Brian Newsome's dunk got Claflin within one point (71-70), the closest the Panthers had been since the opening minutes, but Locke and Nicholas Paulos combined to make 4 of 4 free throws in the final 1:07.

UNC-Greensboro (5-5) shot 51.9 percent and out-rebounded Claflin 42-28, but could not pull away, partially because of 16 turnovers.

Claflin was led by Marcellus Dunn with 16 points.

An estimated 4,000 middle school students from Guilford County Schools were in attendance for the midweek matinee as part of an education day.