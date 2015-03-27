Lloris named France's captain for Euros

France coach Laurent Blanc named goalkeeper Hugo Lloris as his captain for the Euro 2012 finals Tuesday.

The 25-year-old Lloris has won 30 caps for France, and the Lyon man was picked as captain over Barcelona defender Eric Abidal and AC Milan defender Philippe Mexes. Blanc had previously named those three as his finalists.

France is in Group D with co-host Ukraine, England and Sweden for the Euro '12 finals. The French open against England on June 11.