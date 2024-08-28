Livvy Dunne upset after Pirates' bullpen squander win for Paul Skenes

The Pittsburgh Pirates had a brutal loss against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday afternoon, blowing a 10-3 lead late in the game to ultimately lose 14-10 at home.

It was a day when Pirates phenom starter Paul Skenes was on the mound, and he let up just two runs on five hits, while striking out six over five innings of work.

In the end, though, his bullpen couldn’t give him another win in his rookie season. And his girlfriend, social media sensation and LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne, wasn’t happy about it.

Dunne posted to her X account a meme of Skenes, which was captioned "You gotta be kidding me," from his blowup start on the road against the Los Angeles Dodgers earlier this season.

But Dunne’s feelings are how a lot of Pirates fans reacted to this game after heading into the seventh inning with a seven-run lead.

But Kyle Nicolas, who had a no-run sixth inning, needed to be pulled in the seventh inning after letting up a two-run homer to Christian Bethancourt to make it a 10-5 game.

Aroldis Chapman, who replaced Nicolas, would make things even worse in the top of the eighth inning when he allowed three earned runs to make it 10-8.

The Pirates shouldn’t have had to get closer David Bednar up in the bullpen, but after Chapman’s blowout inning, he needed to get warm to come in to hopefully close things out in the top of the ninth.

That wasn’t even close to the case, though, as the Cubs would explode for six runs to take a four-run lead after the Pirates when three outs were finally made.

Bednar was responsible for five runs on just three hits and two walks. It was his sixth blown save of the year.

Unfortunately for Skenes, this isn’t the first time this season he had to watch bullpen struggles after he was taken out from a start, and it just so happens to come against the Cubs.

Skenes’ MLB debut was electric, as he struck out seven and topped 100 mph with his fastball 17 times on May 11.

However, the Cubs would score seven runs in the top of the fifth inning after watching numerous walks and an eventual rain delay. The Pirates would win, 10-9.

