Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Pittsburgh Pirates

Livvy Dunne upset after Pirates' bullpen squander win for Paul Skenes

Skenes went 5 innings, letting up two earned runs while striking out 6 batters

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 28 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 28

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates had a brutal loss against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday afternoon, blowing a 10-3 lead late in the game to ultimately lose 14-10 at home. 

It was a day when Pirates phenom starter Paul Skenes was on the mound, and he let up just two runs on five hits, while striking out six over five innings of work. 

In the end, though, his bullpen couldn’t give him another win in his rookie season. And his girlfriend, social media sensation and LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne, wasn’t happy about it. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Paul Skenes pitches

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (30) pitches against the Chicago Cubs during the fourth inning at PNC Park. (Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports)

Dunne posted to her X account a meme of Skenes, which was captioned "You gotta be kidding me," from his blowup start on the road against the Los Angeles Dodgers earlier this season. 

But Dunne’s feelings are how a lot of Pirates fans reacted to this game after heading into the seventh inning with a seven-run lead. 

LIVVY DUNNE REACTS TO PAUL SKENES GETTING PULLED FROM POTENTIAL NO-HITTER BID: ‘I DON’T BLAME THEM'

But Kyle Nicolas, who had a no-run sixth inning, needed to be pulled in the seventh inning after letting up a two-run homer to Christian Bethancourt to make it a 10-5 game. 

Aroldis Chapman, who replaced Nicolas, would make things even worse in the top of the eighth inning when he allowed three earned runs to make it 10-8. 

The Pirates shouldn’t have had to get closer David Bednar up in the bullpen, but after Chapman’s blowout inning, he needed to get warm to come in to hopefully close things out in the top of the ninth. 

Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne walk on red carpet

Paul Skenes #30 of the Pittsburgh Pirates, and Livvy Dunne pose for a photo during the 2024 All-Star Red Carpet Show presented by Frutitas Agua Fresca at Globe Life Field North Plaza on Tuesday, July 16, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Matt Dirksen/Chicago Cubs/Getty Images)

That wasn’t even close to the case, though, as the Cubs would explode for six runs to take a four-run lead after the Pirates when three outs were finally made. 

Bednar was responsible for five runs on just three hits and two walks. It was his sixth blown save of the year.

Unfortunately for Skenes, this isn’t the first time this season he had to watch bullpen struggles after he was taken out from a start, and it just so happens to come against the Cubs.

Skenes’ MLB debut was electric, as he struck out seven and topped 100 mph with his fastball 17 times on May 11. 

Paul Skenes looks on field

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (30) looks on from the dugout against the Chicago Cubs during the second inning at PNC Park. (Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

However, the Cubs would score seven runs in the top of the fifth inning after watching numerous walks and an eventual rain delay. The Pirates would win, 10-9.   

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.