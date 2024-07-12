Expand / Collapse search
Pittsburgh Pirates

Livvy Dunne reacts to Paul Skenes getting pulled from potential no-hitter bid: 'I don't blame them'

Skenes was named NL starting pitcher for next week's All-Star game on Friday

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
Like many Pittsbrugh Pirates fans, LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne would’ve liked to see boyfriend Paul Skenes pitch a no-hitter in Thursday’s win over the Milwaukee Brewers, but she respects the decision. 

On the red carpet before the ESPYs, Dunne told Sports Illustrated that seeing the rookie phenom come so close in just his 11th major league start would definitely have been something worthwhile.

Livvy Dunne red carpet

Livvy Dunne at The 2024 ESPY Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on July 11, 2024, in Los Angeles, California.  (Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

But she admitted that pulling him after pitching a no-hitter through the seventh inning was the best decision. 

"You know what, it would have been a cool accolade to say that you threw a no-hitter in your rookie year," she said. "But also, you gotta make that arm last long, so I don’t blame them."

Pittsburgh manager Derek Shelton explained after the game that the decision had less to do with the pitch count and more to do with what Skenes’ body was saying. 

"He was tired," he said. "It really didn’t have anything to do with the pitch count. Everybody makes it about pitch counts – it was about where he was at. It was about trusting your eyes, trusting him."

Skenes

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes (30) pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inning at American Family Field.  (Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports)

ROOKIE PHENOM PAUL SKENES PULLED FROM NO-HIT BID FOR SECOND TIME THIS SEASON

"They did a good job of wearing him down," Shelton continued. "He gave us everything he had." 

Skenes’ incredible start to his MLB career has paid off. On Friday, National League All-Star manager Torey Lovullo called Skenes during an interview on the "Dan Patrick Show" to tell him that he would be the starting pitcher in next week’s game. 

"You represent so many great things that this game craves. It’s such a great story. The way you’ve come on the scene, the way you’ve done it with such humbleness – it’s noticeable. And I’ll be honored to be your manager, and I’m going to be honored to be watching you throw your first pitch – super excited about that."

As Lovullo put it, the hype around Skenes is well earned. And Dunne couldn’t agree more. 

Livvy Dunne pirates game

Gymnast Livvy Dunne stands on the field following the game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the San Francisco Giants at PNC Park on May 23, 2024, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.  (Justin Berl/Getty Images)

"I’m a little biased," she said when asked whether she thought he was the "best pitcher" in the league. "Yes." 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.