Liverpool hopes to stay in top four race

London, England (SportsNetwork.com) - Liverpool will aim to stay in the race for the top four on Sunday when the Reds head to Stamford Bridge to battle champions-elect Chelsea on Sunday.

It's been a difficult and unfulfilling season for Brendan Rodgers's side, but with three games left on the fixture list, the door is still open for the club to salvage the campaign and slide into fourth place and grab that final Champions League spot.

Rodgers' stated goal for the campaign back in August was for the club to at least win one trophy, but that goal wasn't met as Chelsea has already clinched the Premier League title, while Liverpool lost to the Blues in the League Cup semifinal and succumbed to Aston Villa in the FA Cup semifinal.

Despite being out of contention for a trophy, last week's 2-1 win over Queens Park Rangers, combined with Manchester United's 1-0 loss to West Bromwich Albion left the Reds within four points of fourth place with three games left.

Philippe Coutinho opened the scoring for Liverpool after 20 minutes with a spectacular individual effort, but QPR pulled level in the 73rd minute through a set-piece strike off the boot of Leroy Fer.

Outgoing Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard had an opportunity to give the Reds the lead in the 79th as he stepped to the penalty spot, but was bested by QPR goalkeeper Robert Green.

But Gerrard atoned for his miss with three minutes to play when he got on the end of a corner kick and nodded it into the bottom right corner, handing a huge three points to the Reds.

Chelsea, meanwhile, has little to play for aside from pride after clinching their fourth Premier League title last week with a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge.

A feat not lost on Blues captain John Terry:

"We managed to set it up with the win at Leicester and it was a tough game against Crystal Palace. They are a good side and they made it difficult, especially late on but we managed to get over the line and we are champions.

"We've worked so hard this year. The first time you win it is obviously very special but when you go four or five years without winning it and you've grafted all year and you get nothing for it, it really hurts - so we're going to enjoy this.

"I've been a ball boy here, a mascot, I've painted the stadium and this is what I live for, to give the championship to the fans after five years."

"I am very proud because I am 22 years old, nearly 23 and it is an amazing feeling to have already reached that in my career, because it was only a dream to win La Liga title and the Premier League title," added goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who also claimed the La Liga title on loan with Atletico Madrid last season.

Further down the table, the relegation battle in full swing as Sunderland, QPR and Burnley enter the weekend in the bottom three.

Sunderland can escape the bottom three with a victory over Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday, while QPR faces a huge challenge if they want to survive as the club travels to the Etihad Stadium to face Manchester City on Sunday.

Burnley will need to win each of its final three games and get some help if they want another season in the Premier League next season. Sean Dyche's side faces Hull City at the KC Stadium on Saturday.

Elsewhere, Aston Villa hosts West Ham United on Saturday at Villa Park, Leicester City came put some space between themselves and the bottom three with a win over Southampton, Newcastle United aims to stop an eight-match losing streak against West Brom, Stoke hosts Tottenham and Manchester United heads to Selhurst Park to battle Crystal Palace.