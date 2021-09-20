Lions vs. Packers odds: Picks & how to bet Monday Night Football

The Green Bay Packers didn't get off to the best start of the 2021 regular season, losing 38-3 to the New Orleans Saints in Week 1.

Week 2 offers a chance to bounce back against the Detroit Lions , with Aaron Rodgers & Co. coming into Monday Night Football as double-digit favorites. But will Jared Goff 's crew play spoiler?

Here are the odds, point spreads, moneylines, total scoring over/under, and picks you need to make your bets on Lions-Packers at FOX Bet .

DETROIT LIONS @ GREEN BAY PACKERS (8:15 p.m. ET Monday, ESPN)

Point spread: Packers -12 (Packers favored to win by more than 12 points, otherwise Lions cover)

Moneyline: Packers -650 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.54 total); Lions +475 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $57.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 49 points scored by both teams combined

Analysis via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Geoff Schwartz: "The Packers got embarrassed last weekend, losing 38-3 to the New Orleans Saints. They are a veteran team and will bounce back against a Lions team that made a furious comeback to make their loss to the San Francisco 49ers look closer than it was. Let's not forget the Lions were down 41-17 in the fourth quarter.

"The Packers will dominate on Monday Night."

PICK: Packers (-11.5) to win by more than 11.5 points at FOX Bet