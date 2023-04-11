Lions trade Jeff Okudah, No. 3 pick from 2020 NFL Draft, to Falcons

The Detroit Lions have traded cornerback Jeff Okudah to the Atlanta Falcons for a fifth-round pick later this month.

Okudah was the third pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and was billed as far and away the top cornerback of that draft class.

The Ohio State Buckeye star was selected after Joe Burrow and Chase Young but has not lived up to his draft stock.

He played in just 10 games in his first two seasons — nine in his rookie year and one in 2021 after rupturing his Achilles in the season opener.

Okudah started in 15 games last season and took his lone interception to the end zone for a pick-six. He made 73 tackles, 59 of them solo, and defended seven passes while forcing a fumble.

The Lions beefed up their defense through free agency earlier this offseason, acquiring corners Emmanuel Moseley and Cameron Sutton and safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

Okudah now joins fellow 2020 first-rounder A.J. Terrell, whom the Falcons selected at No. 16. The Falcons also signed Jessie Bates III earlier this offseason.

With Okudah entering his fourth year, the Falcons have until May to decide if they want to pick up his fifth-year option for the 2024 season.