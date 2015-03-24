Lions' Reggie Bush, Brandon Pettigrew inactive against Arizona

Detroit running back Reggie Bush and tight end Brandon Pettigrew are inactive for the Lions' game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Bush did not practice all week because of an ankle injury and had been listed as questionable for Sunday. Pettigrew was limited in practice Friday with a foot injury but had been listed as probable. Joique Bell started for Bush, Eric Ebron for Pettigrew.

Defensive tackle Ed Stinson already had been declared out for Arizona with a toe injury.

The Cardinals had three quarterbacks active — starter Drew Stanton, Logan Thomas and newly signed Ryan Lindley.

___

AP NFL website: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL