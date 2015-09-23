Lions QB Stafford proud he has proven he can play banged up

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford has already taken a beating this season.

And, he keeps getting up to take another snap.

Stafford says he takes pride in his ability to stay on the field after there were doubts about his durability early in his career.

His 68-game starting streak, including two playoff games, over four-plus years might be in jeopardy. Stafford needed X-rays on his chest and ribs after getting roughed up in Sunday's loss at Minnesota. In the season-opening loss at San Diego, he hurt his right arm.

The No. 1 pick from the 2009 NFL draft says he will lean on advice from doctors about whether to play Sunday night at home against the Denver Broncos.

