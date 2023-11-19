Expand / Collapse search
Detroit Lions

Lions put together 4th-quarter comeback to stun Bears in NFC North battle

David Montgomery scored the go-ahead touchdown against his former team

Ryan Gaydos
David Montgomery put the finishing touches on the Detroit Lions’ win against his former team, the Chicago Bears, on Sunday with a go-ahead touchdown with 29 seconds left in the game to complete the epic comeback.

On the next drive, Detroit defensive end Aidan Hutchinson strip-sacked Justin Fields and the ball rolled to the back of the end zone for a safety.

David Montgomery in the end zone

Lions running back David Montgomery runs in the end zone after his 1-yard rushing touchdown against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Detroit won the game 31-25.

The Lions were down 26-14 with 4:15 left in the game. Bears kicker Cairo Santos hit a 39-yard field goal to go up 26-14. Jared Goff came back and led the Lions on a 6-play, 75-yard drive and scored on a 43-yard touchdown pass to Jameson Williams.

Detroit got the ball back to drive down and get Montgomery into the end zone. It took just over 2 minutes and 73 yards to get the team down near the goal line and allow the running back to score.

Montgomery had 76 yards on 12 carries and the score. Jahmyr Gibbs added 36 rushing yards and a touchdown. Goff was 23-of-35 with 236 passing yards, two touchdown passes and three interceptions.

Jameson Williams catches

Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams, defended by Chicago Bears safety Eddie Jackson, catches a 32-yard pass for a touchdown, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Fields looked like he was going to have the Bears in position for the upset victory. But after the Goff-Williams touchdown, the Bears went 3-and-out and only used 26 seconds of clock before giving the Lions the ball again. The defense then allowed a handful of chunk plays on the final series.

Fields was 16-of-23 with 169 passing yards and a touchdown pass. He also had 104 rushing yards. D’Onta Freeman had a rushing touchdown and Fields’ touchdown pass was to D.J. Moore.

Moore had seven catches for 96 yards.

Bears celebrate

Chicago Bears linebacker Tremaine Edmunds and teammates react after Edmunds' interception against the Lions, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

The Lions improved to 8-2 and continue to have a stranglehold on the NFC North. The Bears fell to 3-8.

