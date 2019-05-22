Detroit Lions' Matthew Stafford opens up about 'tough times' while wife recovers from brain surgery

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford opened up about “some tough times” he and his wife, Kelly, have had to go through since she had surgery to remove a brain tumor.

Stafford joined his teammates Tuesday to participate in voluntary organized team activities and spoke to reporters about supporting his wife, being the Lions’ quarterback and handling his duties as a father.

KELLY STAFFORD IS 'RIGHT WHERE THE DOCTORS NEED HER TO BE,' HUSBAND MATTHEW STAFFORD SAYS

“There’s been some long days and some tough times,” he said. “But a ton of help, ton of support and a strong wife to help me out.”

He credited Kelly with doing a “heck of a job” staying strong through the entire process.

“It’s a lot to go through for anybody, especially a mother of three and wife to somebody who’s got a high-profile job like myself,” Stafford said. “She’s doing a heck of a job, keeping it all together. Had a lot of family and friend support, too. Her mom was in town for over a month. She was incredible. It let me do what I’m able to do here.”

Stafford revealed on “The Mitch Albom Show” in Detroit earlier this week that doctors are pleased with her recovery, according to the Detroit Free Press.

“She’s doing good. I think she’s kind of right where the doctors want her to be at this point in her recovery, but we appreciate everybody’s well wishes, thoughts, prayers, all that. People have been really supportive and I know she and I both really appreciate it,” he said.

Kelly Stafford wrote in an Instagram post on Monday she accomplished her goal of going to a friend’s wedding in Atlanta.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.