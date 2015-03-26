Lions K Hanson sets NFL record

Detroit kicker Jason Hanson set an NFL record in Sunday's game against Kansas City by appearing in his 297th game for the Lions, the most ever by one player for the same organization.

He passed Hall of Fame center Bruce Matthews, who played 296 games for the Houston/Tennessee organization from 1983 through 2001.

A second-round pick in the 1992 draft out of Washington State, Hanson is a two-time Pro Bowl selection and currently sits seventh all-time in points in the NFL

"Jason is the embodiment of everything that is right about our game," said Detroit president Tom Lewand. "Since the day we drafted him in 1992, he has always represented our organization with an unparalleled combination of integrity, character, competitiveness and excellence both on and off the field."