Lions' Jake Bates sends fans into frenzy over sultry clip as he sets franchise record

Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates made two field goals, including a 57-yarder, in a win against the San Francisco 49ers as he set a franchise record.

However, the new mark was the last thing NFL fans were talking about on Monday night.

A clip of Bates stretching out went viral on social media. ESPN broadcaster Lisa Salters explained Bates was dealing with a hip issue, but the images of Bates sent fans into a frenzy. It even made Joe Buck and Troy Aikman chuckle.

The rookie was 25-of-28 on field-goal attempts this season and 60-of-63 on extra points, though he missed two against the 49ers.

Bates’ 135 points through 16 games topped Jason Hanson’s mark in 2012. Hanson had 135 points that season.

The former United Football League (UFL) standout played the hero multiple times for Detroit this season. He was in the UFL playing for the Michigan Panthers when he went viral for a 64-yard field goal.

He was selling bricks in Texas a year ago before he re-signed with the Panthers and eventually made his way to the NFL.

Detroit could wrap up a wild season with an NFC North title next week against the Minnesota Vikings. A win would put an exclamation point on a year in which they powered through a number of injuries on the way to the postseason.