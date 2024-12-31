Expand / Collapse search
Detroit Lions

Lions' Jake Bates sends fans into frenzy over sultry clip as he sets franchise record

Bates hit 2 field goals against the 49ers

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates made two field goals, including a 57-yarder, in a win against the San Francisco 49ers as he set a franchise record.

However, the new mark was the last thing NFL fans were talking about on Monday night.

Jake Bates vs 49ers

Detroit Lions place kicker Jake Bates, #39, attempts a field goal against San Francisco 49ers during the second half at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Monday, Dec. 30, 2024. (Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

A clip of Bates stretching out went viral on social media. ESPN broadcaster Lisa Salters explained Bates was dealing with a hip issue, but the images of Bates sent fans into a frenzy. It even made Joe Buck and Troy Aikman chuckle.

The rookie was 25-of-28 on field-goal attempts this season and 60-of-63 on extra points, though he missed two against the 49ers.

LIONS TAKE DOWN 49ERS AS DAN CAMPBELL'S 'FULL THROTTLE' MINDSET SAW STARTERS PLAY ENTIRE GAME

Bates’ 135 points through 16 games topped Jason Hanson’s mark in 2012. Hanson had 135 points that season.

Jake Bates celebrates vs Packers

Detroit Lions place kicker Jake Bates, #39, is congratulated by teammates after scoring a game-winning field goal against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field in Detroit on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. (Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

The former United Football League (UFL) standout played the hero multiple times for Detroit this season. He was in the UFL playing for the Michigan Panthers when he went viral for a 64-yard field goal.

He was selling bricks in Texas a year ago before he re-signed with the Panthers and eventually made his way to the NFL.

Jake Bates vs Bills

Detroit Lions place kicker Jake Bates, #39, warms up before a game against the Buffalo Bills at Ford Field in Detroit on Dec. 15, 2024. (David Reginek-Imagn Images)

Detroit could wrap up a wild season with an NFC North title next week against the Minnesota Vikings. A win would put an exclamation point on a year in which they powered through a number of injuries on the way to the postseason.

