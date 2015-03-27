Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Sports
Published
Last Update November 20, 2014

Lions DE Cliff Avril leaves games against Vikings in 3rd quarter with head injury

By | Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS – Detroit Lions defensive end Cliff Avril left the game against Minnesota in the third quarter with a head injury.

Avril was shaken up on Minnesota's first possession of the half. The Lions say he is being evaluated for a possible concussion.

He was listed as questionable on Friday with a back injury, but was able to start the game against the Vikings. He made an impact in the first half when he batted a pass by Christian Ponder back into the quarterback's arms and tackled him for a 15-yard loss.

Lawrence Jackson was getting the bulk of the work in Avril's place.

___

Online: http://pro32.ap.org/poll and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL