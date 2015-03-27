Lions DE Cliff Avril leaves games against Vikings in 3rd quarter with head injury
MINNEAPOLIS – Detroit Lions defensive end Cliff Avril left the game against Minnesota in the third quarter with a head injury.
Avril was shaken up on Minnesota's first possession of the half. The Lions say he is being evaluated for a possible concussion.
He was listed as questionable on Friday with a back injury, but was able to start the game against the Vikings. He made an impact in the first half when he batted a pass by Christian Ponder back into the quarterback's arms and tackled him for a 15-yard loss.
Lawrence Jackson was getting the bulk of the work in Avril's place.
