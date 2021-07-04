Lions' Dan Campbell told his players: 'I'm not gonna wipe your butt'

Since becoming head coach of the Lions, Dan Campbell has been a consistent headline.

It started with "gnawing kneecaps" and the idea of bringing an actual lion to the team’s practice facility, but now Campbell is saying that he isn’t there to wipe any of his players’ butts.

Campbell delivered this message to his team the day he arrived in Detroit.

"Honestly, day one, I said, 'Look, I'm not carrying your toilet paper around. I'm not gonna wipe your butt. You're gonna wipe your own butt. You handle it and I'll treat you like men until you prove otherwise,’" Campbell told Sports Illustrated’s Mike Silver.

Campbell has brought new energy to the Lions since his arrival, and players have responded in a positive manner. Campbell took over for Matt Patricia – the longtime disciple of Bill Belichick – who lasted three years in Detroit before he was fired in November of 2020.

Campbell is proving to be a breath of fresh air, and he said he’s " not worried about the criticism ."

"I’m going to get criticized either way. That’s what you guys do," Campbell said last month. "That’s what you and everybody outside this world does. Ultimately, I’m going to be judged on wins and losses. Right now, I’m just being me. I’m having a good time with it."