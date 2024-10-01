Lions' Dan Campbell explains why he feels ‘awful’ after Jared Goff’s perfect night

Dan Campbell knew Jared Goff was good in the Detroit Lions’ 44-29 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night. But he didn’t know exactly how good.

The veteran signal caller set an NFL record, completing all 18 of his passes to rout the Seahawks. He topped the previous mark set by Kurt Warner in 2005 when he went 10 for 10 for the Arizona Cardinals.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"It's what we’re supposed to be doing, really," Goff said of the feat.

A big night like that would typically warrant earning the game ball, but Campbell only found out during his post game presser with the media, just how good Goff’s night was.

"Well, I just gave the game ball to somebody else, so I feel awful right now," Campbell admitted with a laugh. "I knew he played a heck of a game, but I did not realize he was perfect, I did not know he was literally 18 for 18. But I knew he played really well, you could feel it."

JARED GOFF THROWS FOR 2 TOUCHDOWNS, CATCHES 1 AS LIONS TOP SEAHAWKS

"I gave it to [Jameson Williams] and [Kerby Joseph]," he added.

It was a fair assessment – the Lions controlled the game on both sides of the ball.

"It was a heck of a win," Campbell said. "I thought what we did really well was we played complementary football, and that’s what good teams do."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS AP

In addition to a record performance, Goff got in on the touchdown action and had his first career touchdown reception after connecting with Amon-Ra St. Brown.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.