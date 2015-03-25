Lions cut problematic WR Young

The Detroit Lions officially released troublesome wide receiver Titus Young on Monday, ending his two-year stint with the club.

Young did not play in the Lions' final six regular season games in 2012 as a result of causing problems with the team's coaching staff.

A day after getting into an altercation with wide receivers coach Shawn Jefferson in a Nov. 11 contest against the Packers, the former 2011 second- round pick was sent home from practice by head coach Jim Schwartz.

He was then held out of Detroit's next two contests before being shelved for the season when the team placed him on the injured reserve list. Young ended the campaign with 33 catches for 383 yards and four touchdowns.

The 23-year-old out of Boise State was coming off a stellar rookie season in 2011, finishing with 48 receptions for 607 yards and six touchdowns. However, the Lions didn't deem his production worthy of his attitude.