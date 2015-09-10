Lions-Chargers Capsule

DETROIT (11-6) at SAN DIEGO (9-7)

Sunday, 4 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE - Chargers by 2

SERIES RECORD - Chargers lead 6-4

LAST MEETING - Lions beat Chargers 38-10, Dec. 14, 2011

AP PRO32 RANKING - Lions No. 12, Chargers No. 13

LIONS OFFENSE - OVERALL (19), RUSH (28), PASS (12)

LIONS DEFENSE - OVERALL (2), RUSH (1), PASS (13)

CHARGERS OFFENSE - OVERALL (18), RUSH (30), PASS (10)

CHARGERS DEFENSE - OVERALL (9), RUSH (26), PASS (4)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES - Chargers open what could be final season in San Diego. Team walked away from negotiations for new stadium in mid-June; has been bad-mouthing Mayor Kevin Faulconer since January as it attempts to move to Los Angeles area. ... Lions are coming off playoff appearance - wild-card loss to Dallas - while Chargers missed playoffs for fourth time in five seasons. ... Chargers QB Philip Rivers needs two TD passes to tie Hall of Famer Dan Fouts (254) for 15th all-time and first on Chargers all-time list. ... Chargers TE Antonio Gates begins four-game suspension without pay for testing positive for PEDs. ... Gates' backup, Ladarius Green, was evaluated for concussion-like symptoms after practice Wednesday. ... Lions WR Calvin Johnson, who is 6-foot-5, will be going against a secondary whose tallest players are 5-11. ... Chargers offensive line features only one player at same spot as last year's opening day lineup, LT King Dunlap. ... Haloti Ngata replaces Ndamukong Suh at DT for Lions. ... LB DeAndre Levy has been dealing with a hip injury. Fantasy: Chargers turning to rookie kicker Josh Lambo, a former soccer player. Nick Novak was released. Lions RB Ameer Abdullah, a second-round draft pick, has impressed during exhibition season and may be primary ball carrier in opener since Joique Bell only recently came off injured list.

