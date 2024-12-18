Lions' Aidan Hutchinson 'on track' for potential Super Bowl appearance: 'I’m going to be back'

The Detroit Lions are battling a number of injuries, and their Super Bowl aspirations face a grim reality. But star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson could change the team's fortunes.

Hutchinson had surgery in October to repair a fractured tibia and fibula after he sustained a gruesome leg injury during the second half of the Lions' 47-9 win over the Dallas Cowboys Oct. 13.

Despite the nature of his injury, Hutchinson said Wednesday he’s on track to return in time for a Super Bowl appearance.

"I’m on track for my goal of returning for the Super Bowl," Hutchinson said on "The Squeeze" podcast. "I keep telling all the boys when I see them in the facility. I’m like, `You guys just got to get there, and I promise you, I’m going to be back.'"

Hutchinson added that when questioned by his mom over the reality of him recovering in time, he responded, "There’s no other way."

Hutchinson is one of six defensive starters who have been sidelined since Week 1. And more than 20 players have been added to injured reserve during the season after last week’s tough loss to the Buffalo Bills.

But head coach Dan Campbell said Monday the team isn’t making excuses.

"Nobody cares," he said on Monday. "Nobody is going to give us a pass or put an asterisk next to your record."

The Lions had an 11-game win streak snapped in a narrow loss to Buffalo. They finish out the season with games against the Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers and Minnesota Vikings.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.