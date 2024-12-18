Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Detroit Lions

Lions' Aidan Hutchinson 'on track' for potential Super Bowl appearance: 'I’m going to be back'

Hutchinson broke a leg during an Oct. 13 game against the Cowboys

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
close
Will injuries derail Detroit Lions’ Super Bowl hopes? | The Herd Video

Will injuries derail Detroit Lions’ Super Bowl hopes? | The Herd

Nick Wright and Colin Cowherd discuss whether injuries will derail the Detroit Lions’ Super Bowl hopes. They break down the impact of key injuries on Detroit’s playoff push and their chances of making a championship run.

The Detroit Lions are battling a number of injuries, and their Super Bowl aspirations face a grim reality. But star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson could change the team's fortunes. 

Hutchinson had surgery in October to repair a fractured tibia and fibula after he sustained a gruesome leg injury during the second half of the Lions' 47-9 win over the Dallas Cowboys Oct. 13. 

Hutchinson on the ground

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) is examined by team staff after being injured in the second half against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Oct. 13, 2024.  (AP Photo/Jerome Miron)

Despite the nature of his injury, Hutchinson said Wednesday he’s on track to return in time for a Super Bowl appearance. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I’m on track for my goal of returning for the Super Bowl," Hutchinson said on "The Squeeze" podcast. "I keep telling all the boys when I see them in the facility. I’m like, `You guys just got to get there, and I promise you, I’m going to be back.'"

Hutchinson added that when questioned by his mom over the reality of him recovering in time, he responded, "There’s no other way." 

Aidan Hutchinson celebrates

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson reacts during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Oct. 13, 2024. (Kevin Jairaj/Imagn Images)

DAN CAMPBELL DROPS PROFANE WORDS WHILE DISCUSSING LIONS' LATEST INJURIES DURING RADIO INTERVIEW

Hutchinson is one of six defensive starters who have been sidelined since Week 1. And more than 20 players have been added to injured reserve during the season after last week’s tough loss to the Buffalo Bills.

But head coach Dan Campbell said Monday the team isn’t making excuses. 

"Nobody cares," he said on Monday. "Nobody is going to give us a pass or put an asterisk next to your record."

Dan Campbell stressed out

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell responds to questions about Aidan Hutchinson's injury during a news conference after a game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Oct. 13, 2024.  (AP Photo/Jerome Miron)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Lions had an 11-game win streak snapped in a narrow loss to Buffalo. They finish out the season with games against the Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers and Minnesota Vikings. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.