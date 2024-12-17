Dan Campbell drops profane words while discussing Lions' latest injuries during radio interview

The Dan Campbell-led Detroit Lions mounted a strong comeback attempt in a game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday. But NFL MVP candidate Josh Allen, who was responsible for four touchdowns in the game, proved to be too much for the Lions to overcome.

While the 48-42 loss to the Bills represented the Lions' second loss of the season, it did not oust Detroit from the top spot at the top of the NFC. The Lions and Philadelphia Eagles enter Week 16 with a 12-2 record.

But the Lions did not reach 12 wins without their fair share of adversity on the injury front.

Multiple Lions players sustained what appeared to be serious injuries during Sunday's game. Campbell addressed the team's tough circumstances during his regular appearance on Detroit's 97.1 The Ticket. At one point during the conversation, an impassioned Campbell let some profanity slip.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"You know, what happens is you get used to eating filet — and I’m talking all of us — and everything’s good," Campbell said. "Life’s good, but you forgot what it was like when you had nothing and you ate your f------ molded bread. It was just fine, and it gave you everything you needed. Sometimes you gotta get punched in the mouth and remember what it used to be like to really appreciate where you are, and we’ll do that.

2024 NFL COACH OF THE YEAR ODDS: O'CONNELL PASSES CAMPBELL AFTER LIONS LOSS

"We got a bad taste in our mouth. We got kicked around the other day. We lost a few guys. And you know what? It’s exactly what we needed. This is exactly what we needed."

Campbell also said he doesn't care how the Lions win, as long as his team has more points than its opponent at the end of a game.

"And I don’t give a crap whether we gotta win by one point for the rest of the year, that’s what we’re going to do," Campbell added. "And I’m going to be happy about it. We come out of the game with 50 yards of total offense, and we win by one? You’re going to see smiles on my face. I promise you.

"If it’s the other way, defensively we give up 700 yards, and we win by one point, you’re going to see a f------ smile from my ear to ear, all right? I can promise you. So, we’re going to find a way, and we’re going to get it done."

In October, star defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson fractured his left tibia and fibula. The injury will likely sideline him for the remainder of the regular season, but he could return to action in February should the Lions advance to the Super Bowl for the first time in franchise history.

"We’re going to miss him, man," Campbell admitted. "He’s another one of these guys that got us to this position — helped get us to where we’re at. And the rest of us, we owe him to keep going and make sure that wasn’t in vain."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Injuries will keep defensive lineman Alim McNeill and defensive backs Carlton Davis and Khalil Dorsey on the sideline the rest of the season. Campbell also confirmed that running back David Montgomery is lost for the year due to an MCL injury.

The Chicago Bears host the Lions Dec. 22.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.