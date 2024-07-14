Expand / Collapse search
Lionel Messi in tears as he leaves Copa América final with injury

Argentina subbed Messi off in the 66th minute

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 14

Lionel Messi left the Copa América final between Argentina and Colombia on Sunday night with an apparent ankle injury.

The FOX Sports broadcast showed Messi in tears on the sidelines as he sat on the bench to watch his team for the final 30 minutes or so. It was a heartbreaking end for Messi as he helped lead the team back to the final to defend their title.

Lionel Messi upset

Argentina's forward #10 Lionel Messi (R) reacts after leaving the pitch after picking up an injury during the Conmebol 2024 Copa America tournament final football match between Argentina and Colombia at the Hard Rock Stadium, in Miami, Florida on July 14, 2024. (CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

Messi was initially injured in the first half when he went down near the end line after his foot was accidentally stepped on. He was down for several minutes before walking up the sideline and deciding to play the rest of the half. He seemed as though he was ready to compete for the rest of the game as he was seen making moves with the ball.

In the second half, Messi went down again and this time for good.

He was seen walking off of the field with his cleat in his hand and his foot wrapped in ice.

Lionel Messi down on the field

Lionel Messi of Argentina calls for medical assistance after being injured during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Final match between Argentina and Colombia at Hard Rock Stadium on July 14, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

Argentina and Colombia were tied 0-0 when Messi went off the pitch. Nico González subbed on for him in the 66th minute.

Argentina won Group A and Messi scored a goal in the semifinals to help the country beat Canada 2-0 and advance to the final.

Lionel Messi looks on

Lionel Messi of Argentina gestures during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Final match between Argentina and Colombia at Hard Rock Stadium on July 14, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

Messi helped Argentina win the World Cup back in 2022. He has been playing in Major League Soccer for Inter Miami since last summer.

