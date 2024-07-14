Lionel Messi in tears as he leaves Copa América final with injury

Lionel Messi left the Copa América final between Argentina and Colombia on Sunday night with an apparent ankle injury.

The FOX Sports broadcast showed Messi in tears on the sidelines as he sat on the bench to watch his team for the final 30 minutes or so. It was a heartbreaking end for Messi as he helped lead the team back to the final to defend their title.

Messi was initially injured in the first half when he went down near the end line after his foot was accidentally stepped on. He was down for several minutes before walking up the sideline and deciding to play the rest of the half. He seemed as though he was ready to compete for the rest of the game as he was seen making moves with the ball.

In the second half, Messi went down again and this time for good.

He was seen walking off of the field with his cleat in his hand and his foot wrapped in ice.

Argentina and Colombia were tied 0-0 when Messi went off the pitch. Nico González subbed on for him in the 66th minute.

Argentina won Group A and Messi scored a goal in the semifinals to help the country beat Canada 2-0 and advance to the final.

Messi helped Argentina win the World Cup back in 2022. He has been playing in Major League Soccer for Inter Miami since last summer.