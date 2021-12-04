Lincoln Riley interview drowned out by SEC chants from Georgia-Alabama fans

New USC football coach Lincoln Riley was trying to talk about recruiting in one of his first interviews since joining the Trojans, but fans gearing up for the SEC Championship wouldn’t have it.

While Georgia and Alabama fans are likely to be yelling at each other during the conference title game later Saturday, the two sides agreed to troll Riley who departed Oklahoma for USC last weekend, years before the Sooners will join the SEC.

The fans chanted "SEC! SEC! SEC!" and drowned out Riley’s interview with ESPN’s Rece Davis on "College Gameday."

Riley’s move to USC came at a peculiar time. The team announced its move to the SEC months before Riley’s decision, and he had just emphatically denied being tied to the LSU gig after losing in Oklahoma’s rivalry game against Oklahoma State.

Riley was officially introduced as USC coach Monday.

"When [the USC brass] first came to me with interest on this position, the first thing that I noticed is they were about what they felt what USC football could be, what they felt like that we needed to do to make up the gap, and they were totally united on doing anything and everything possible to help get us to that point," Riley said at his introductory press conference. "As a football coach — to have that support behind you from some of the most influential people in this university, from your bosses, from people [that are] going to make big decisions — it said everything that I needed to hear. Thank you all for this opportunity. It means the world to me.

"We're going to put out a football team that hopefully you're proud of on the field, but you're proud of what they do in the classroom, you're proud of what they do in the community and that we represent you well and then we work incredibly well together. I cannot wait to meet all of you and be a part of your family."

Riley has already flipped some 2023 recruits who committed to Oklahoma to go to USC.