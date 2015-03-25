Lightning, Thompson agree to 4-year extension

The Tampa Bay Lightning and forward Nate Thompson have agreed to terms on a four-year contract extension.

Thompson has tallied six goals and 10 points through 30 games this season, his fourth with the Lightning.

"We're very pleased to have agreed to a contract extension with Nate," Tampa Bay general manager Steve Yzerman said in a statement. "He has and will continue to be a very important member of our team both on and off the ice."

The 28-year-old center joined the Lightning midway through the 2009-10 campaign and posted career highs in goals (10) and assists (15) the following season.

"I'd like to thank Steve Yzerman and the organization for having the confidence in me to make me a part of this team for the next four years," Thompson said. "I see a bright future here for the Lightning and I very much want to be a part of it."

Over 295 career games with the Lightning, New York Islanders and Boston Bruins, Thompson has registered 29 goals and 64 points.