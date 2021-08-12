Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Philadelphia Phillies
Published

Lightning strike during Phillies game goes viral

most of the region was under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 9 p.m.

Edmund DeMarche
By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 11 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 11

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

It was a scene that would make Roy Hobbs blush.

Fans at the Philadelphia Phillies home game against the Los Angeles Dodgers were treated to a light show Wednesday night as a storm system swept through the city. 

Blake Harris, a reporter who covers the Dodgers for TrueBlueLa.com, posted a slow-motion video on Twitter that showed a lightning bolt reach across the night sky like the tentacles of an octopus. Harris told Fox News that the video was from the Spectrum SportsNet LA broadcast.

"Impressive slow motion lightning video from the @Phillies game tonight!" Cecily Tynan, the chief meteorologist for Action News, tweeted.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox 29 reported that most of the region was under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 9 p.m. The Dodgers went on to defeat the Phillies, 8-2, after benefiting from two home runs from Cody Bellinger.

Edmund DeMarche is a senior news editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @EDeMarche.