Lightning sign 2016 2nd-rounder Taylor Raddysh to entry-level contract

TAMPA BAY, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Lightning signed forward Taylor Raddysh to a three-year, entry-level contract Monday, vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman announced.

Raddysh, 6-foot-2, 209 pounds, played in 58 regular season games this season with the Erie Otters of the Ontario Hockey League, recording 42 goals and 109 points with a plus-67 rating. He led the OHL for assists with 67, ranked second for points and tied for sixth for goals. Raddysh recently helped the Otters to the J. Ross Robertson Cup as champions of the OHL, registering 12 goals and 31 points in 22 games. He was tied for third for points during the OHL playoffs, along with fellow Lightning prospect Anthony Cirelli, and is third for assists. Raddysh and the Otters are preparing to play for the Memorial Cup, which is awarded to the champions of the CHL.

A native of Caledon, Ontario, Raddysh has appeared in 183 career OHL games with Erie, notching 87 goals and 209 points with a career plus-78 rating and 15 game-winning goals. He also skated in 54 career playoff games, recording 19 goals and 47 points.

Raddysh also skated for Team Canada at the 2017 IIHF World Junior Championships. He recorded five goals, tied for fourth in the tournament, and six points in seven games. Raddysh scored four goals on December 29 versus Latvia, making him the fourth player in Team Canada WJC history to do so, joining Brayden Schenn, Simon Gagne and Mario Lemieux.

The 19-year-old was drafted by the Lightning in the second round, 58th overall, of the 2016 NHL draft.