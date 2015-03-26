Lightning re-sign Blair Jones

The Tampa Bay Lightning re-signed center Blair Jones to a one-year, two-way contract Friday.

Jones, 6-foot-2, 216 pounds, played in 18 games with the Lightning last season, recording 1 goal and 3 points. He also averaged eight minutes of ice time per game during the regular season. He matched career highs for goals, assists and points. Jones also played in 56 games with the Norfolk Admirals of the American Hockey League, recording 24 goals and 55 points with a plus-17 rating. He ranked second on the team for goals, points and plus/minus.

A native of Central Butte, Saskatchewan, Jones made his debut in both the Stanley Cup Playoffs and Calder Cup Playoffs in 2011. The 24-year-old skated in his first NHL playoff game May 1 in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Washington Capitals. He played in seven games with the Lightning during the playoffs, averaging 6:24 in ice time per game. Jones appeared in four postseason games with Norfolk, recording 1 goal and 8 penalty minutes.

Jones has played in 319 career AHL games with Norfolk and the Springfield Falcons, recording 72 goals and 202 points. He represented Norfolk in the 2010 AHL All-Star Game, winning the hardest shot competition that year with a shot of 100.7 mph.

Jones played his junior hockey in the WHL with Moose Jaw and Red Deer. He played in 249 junior games, recording 61 goals and 112 assists. He was selected by the Lightning in the fourth round (No. 102) of the 2005 Entry Draft.