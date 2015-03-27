Liberty rallies past Charleston Southern 70-69

Evan Gordon scored 17 points and John Brown had 16 points and 10 rebounds as Liberty rallied to beat Charleston Southern 70-69 Saturday.

After trailing 42-30 with 18:40 remaining, the Flames (17-8, 11-2 Big South Conference) took their first lead of the game, 53-52, on Gordon's layup with 8:55 left. Brown scored 10 points in that stretch.

There were six lead changes and six ties the rest of the way. Jesse Sanders' two free throws put the Flames ahead to stay, 68-67, at the 1:55 mark, and Brown's dunk gave them a three-point lead.

David Minaya added 15 points, Sanders 11 and Joel Vander Pol 10 for Liberty, which handed the Buccaneers (13-12, 7-6) their first home loss this season.

Jeremy Sexton had 15 points for Charleston Southern, which had all five starters in double figures. Johathan Brooks added 14, Jamarco Warren 13, Sheldon Strickland 12 and Kelvin Martin 10.