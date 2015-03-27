Liberty holds off Radford 61-53

John Brown had 11 points and 14 rebounds for his fourth consecutive double-double, and Liberty defeated Radford 61-53 on Saturday night.

Brown leads the Big South Conference in rebounding and has grabbed double-digit rebounds in 11 games this season. The sophomore helped the Flames dominate close to the basket as Liberty held a 51-32 rebounding advantage and outscored the Highlanders in the paint 24-18.

David Minaya scored 13 points and Antwan Burrus added 11 for the Flames (13-7, 7-1), who have won two in a row and five of their past six.

Liberty scored 14 straight points after falling behind 2-0 and never trailed again. The Flames led 28-21 at halftime and led by as many as 14 in the second half.

Blake Smith scored 13 points to lead Radford (4-13, 1-6), which has lost two straight. Gorkem Sonmez added 12 points and Jonathan Edwards and Jareal Smith each had 11.