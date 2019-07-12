Expand / Collapse search
Oakland Athletics
Oakland Athletics' ad in Australian newspaper congratulating All-Star appears to have derogatory meaning

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Oakland Athletics pitcher Liam Hendriks appeared in his first All-Star Game on Tuesday and to celebrate the team took out a full-page ad in The Australian newspaper to congratulate him -- but something went awry.

What the Athletics thought was a harmless ad seemingly had a more cheeky meaning.

The ad in the newspaper read: “Green and Gold in Oakland. Perth’s Own Liam Hendriks” with the hashtag #RootedinOakland at the bottom of the page.

The ad also included some of Hendriks' key stats and accomplishments.

The term “rooted” in Australia is slang for the f-word and it appears Hendriks had taken notice.

Press Democrat reporter Phil Barber noted in the beginning of the season that Hendriks was getting a kick out of the campaign.

Barber tweeted that the term “rooted” was a “very, very naughty word in Australia.”

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_.