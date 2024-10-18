San Jose State women's volleyball's trans player raises eyebrows with brutal spike vs New Mexico

The San Jose State Spartans women’s volleyball team cruised to a 3-1 victory over the New Mexico Lobos as they continue to compete under a shroud of controversy over having a transgender athlete on their roster.

Blaire Fleming, the player in question, led the way with 18 kills in the match. Brooke Bryant added 14 while Eda Koker, Emma Testi and Brooke Slusser each had nine.

One of Fleming’s kills in the third set raised eyebrows on social media. The Spartans were leading 13-11 at that point in the set when the two teams put together a nice rally. San Jose State set Fleming up for the spike, and she nailed one down off of the Lobos’ libero.

The ball appeared to either go off of the Lobos player’s face or chest. The momentum took her backwards, and she fell to the ground. The point went to the Spartans.

The play raised eyebrows on social media.

Last week, a similar play against San Diego State garnered attention after it appeared Fleming’s spike nailed an opponent in the face. However, San Diego State said that was not the case.

"It has been incorrectly reported that an San Diego State University student-athlete was hit in the face with a volleyball during match play with San Jose State University," the school said. "The ball bounced off the shoulder of the student-athlete, and the athlete was uninjured and did not miss a play."

Fleming’s inclusion on the San Jose State women’s volleyball teams has sparked a ton of controversy, leading teams to decide to forfeit matches and a lawsuit from one of Fleming’s teammates against the NCAA.

Mountain West Conference Commissioner Gloria Nevarez said the controversy left her heartbroken.

"It breaks my heart because they’re human beings, young people, student-athletes on both sides of this issue that are getting a lot of national negative attention," she said. "It just doesn’t feel right to me."

San Jose State is now 10-3 on the season and 5-3 against Mountain West opponents.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.