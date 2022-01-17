Expand / Collapse search
Penn's Lia Thomas accused of comparing herself to Jackie Robinson: report

Thomas wasn't as dominant in her latest tri-meet

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
University of Pennsylvania transgender swimmer Lia Thomas is reportedly thinking extremely highly of herself following her recent successes in the pool for the Quakers.

One of Thomas’ teammates told the Washington Examiner on Thursday that Thomas is comparing herself to groundbreaking baseball legend Jackie Robinson.

Lia Thomas of the Pennsylvania Quakers on Jan. 8, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Lia Thomas of the Pennsylvania Quakers on Jan. 8, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Hunter Martin/Getty Images)

"She compares herself to Jackie Robinson. She said she is like the Jackie Robinson of trans sports," an anonymous teammate claimed to the newspaper.

"She laughs about it and mocks the situation. Instead of caring or showing that she cares about what she’s doing or what she’s doing to her teammates, she’s not sympathetic or empathetic at all. Lia never addressed our team. She never asked if it was OK. She never asked how we felt. She never tried to explain how she feels. She never has said anything to us as a group. She never addressed anything."

The teammate alleged Thomas had been overly arrogant when it comes to her performances.

Thomas said last month on the SwimSwam podcast she tries not to "engage" with any of the negativity she’s received.

Lia Thomas of the Pennsylvania Quakers swims in the 500 yard freestyle event during a tri-meet against the Yale Bulldogs and the Dartmouth Big Green at Sheerr Pool on the campus of the University of Pennsylvania on Jan. 8, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Lia Thomas of the Pennsylvania Quakers swims in the 500 yard freestyle event during a tri-meet against the Yale Bulldogs and the Dartmouth Big Green at Sheerr Pool on the campus of the University of Pennsylvania on Jan. 8, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Hunter Martin/Getty Images)

"I just don’t engage with it. It’s not healthy for me to read it and engage with it at all, and so I don’t, and that’s all I’ll say on that," she said.

Thomas won the 200-yard and 500-yard freestyle and finished in fifth place in the 100-yard freestyle during the school’s tri-meet with Yale and Dartmouth.

Thomas finished about two seconds ahead of her opponents with a time of 1:48.73 in the 200 freestyle. She missed out on setting an NCAA record held by Olympian Missy Franklin, who finished the event in 1:39.10 in 2015. Thomas wasn’t as dominant as she was at the Zippy Invitational at Akron last month.

Lia Thomas' dominance has sparked outrage.

Lia Thomas' dominance has sparked outrage. (Penn Athletics)

She faced a real challenge in the 100 freestyle from Yale’s Iszac Henig, who is transitioning from female to male. Henig had a time of 49.57 seconds with Thomas finishing behind him with a time of 52.84 seconds.

Henig, who is from California and has been competing for Yale since 2018, stunned the limited spectators at the race.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.