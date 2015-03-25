Lewis moves 2 clear in Dubai

Dubai, United Arab Emirates (SportsNetwork.com) - World No. 3 Stacy Lewis shot 2-under-par 70 on Friday to increase her lead to a pair of shots entering the final round of the Dubai Ladies Masters.

Lewis, the highest-ranked player in the field, sits at 11-under-par 205 through 54 holes on the Majlis Course at Emirates Golf Club.

"It was the kind of day that could have been worse and it could have been better. But, you know, overall, I'm right where I need to be going into tomorrow," said Lewis.

Pornanong Phatlum shot 69 to move into solo second at 9-under, while Diana Luna and Vikki Laing also carded 69s to share third with Carlota Ciganda (73) at minus-6.

Defending champion Shanshan Feng, the fourth-ranked player in the world, shot 71 to sit in a tie for ninth place at 2-under.

Lewis began the day with a 1-shot lead and she doubled that advantage with a steady effort, opening with eight straight pars before notching a birdie at the ninth.

Around the turn, Lewis mixed birdies at Nos. 12 and 18 with a bogey at the 15th en route to a 2-stroke advantage.