Lewis Hamilton brags about jetting bulldog on private jet despite going vegan to save planet

Lewis Hamilton has boasted about flying his beloved bulldog from LA to London by private jet — despite going vegan to help save the planet.

The F1 ace revealed he regularly flies dog Coco from his home in Malibu so it can catch up with pal Roscoe, who prefers life in the UK.

Hamilton, 34, posted a picture of Coco on a private jet, adding: “In case you didn’t know about my two kids.

“This is Roscoe and Coco. Coco is living the life by the beach in Malibu. Roscoe is in the UK with grandma enjoying the sun. To be reunited soon.”

Experts estimate that each 5,400-mile flight from Los Angeles to Heathrow generates 3,681 pounds of CO2.

It comes despite the Mercedes driver committing becoming vegan because he wanted to live the healthiest possible lifestyle and avoid damaging the planet.

He said: “I stopped eating red meat two years ago. I have generally been pescatarian for the majority of the year and now I've cut fish.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Pollution coming from the amount of cows that are being produced is incredible. The cruelty is horrible and I want a healthier life.”

Click for more from The Sun