Lewandowski sends Dortmund six points clear

Robert Lewandowski scored in the 77th minute to see Borussia Dortmund go six points clear at the top of the Bundesliga with a 1-0 victory over second-place Bayern Munich at Signal Iduna Park on Wednesday.

A short corner kick worked to perfection 13 minutes from time as a shot from outside the box was flicked past Manuel Neuer with a brilliant back-heel attempt from the Polish striker. It was Lewandowski's 20th goal of the season.

Arjen Robben had a couple of golden opportunities to draw Bayern level in the dying minutes.

After winning a penalty kick from a challenge by Roman Weidenfeller, the Dutchman's ensuing effort was saved as the Dortmund 'keeper guessed correctly and made the stop. Robben had another chance late on when Weidenfeller pushed a shot off the crossbar, but the Bayern attacker sailed the rebound into the stands from close range.

Dortmund improves to 69 points on the year, six points better than Bayern. Jurgen Klopp's men are unbeaten in their last 24 league games, while Bayern sees its five-game winning come to a halt.

Bayer Leverkusen 3, Kaiserslautern 1

Leverkusen, Germany - Two second-half goals powered Bayer Leverkusen to a 3-1 defeat of Kaiserslautern at the BayArena on Wednesday.

Stefan Kiessling gave the home side an early lead before Julian Derstroff equalized just before halftime. Leverkusen then took control of the match after the restart as Simon Rolfes and Stefan Reinartz sealed all three points with goals in the 57th and 69th minutes, respectively.

Leverkusen improves to 44 points, while Kaiserslautern has lost five straight to remain in the Bundesliga cellar on 20 points.

Hannover 2, Wolfsburg 0

Hannover, Germany - Hannover grabbed goals on opposite sides of the break to ease past Wolfsburg with a 2-0 win at the AWD-Arena on Wednesday.

Mame Biram Diouf lifted the Reds to 44 points on the year with the opening goal in the 44th minute and Didier Ya Konan wrapped up the affair with a strike 13 minutes from time.

Wolfsburg has lost two straight to stay on 40 points.

Hoffenheim 4, Hamburg 0

Sinsheim, Germany - Four different scorers helped Hoffenheim cruise to a 4-0 victory over Hamburg at the Rhein-Neckar Arena on Wednesday.

Jannik Vestergaard gave the home side the lead before Sejad Salihovic doubled it from the penalty spot in the 25th minute. Fabian Johnson added a third goal in the 51st minute and Sven Schipplock completed the rout eight minutes later.

Hoffenheim is unbeaten in its last four league contests, improving to 40 points on the season. On 31 points, Hamburg falls closer to the relegation zone as it sits just two points clear of danger.

Nurnberg 4, Schalke 1

Nurnberg, Germany - Nurnberg pulled off an improbable win at the Frankenstadion on Wednesday as it thrashed third-place Schalke, 4-1.

Hanno Balitsch, Timmy Simons and Daniel Didavi scored a goal apiece in the opening period to give Nurnberg a three-goal advantage heading into halftime. Lewis Holtby pulled one back for Schalke in the 85th minute, but it was quickly canceled out by another strike from Didavi.

Schalke remains on 57 points while Nurnberg climbs further from the drop zone on 35 points.