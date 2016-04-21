Levy, Lee lead at Shenzhen when 1st-round suspended

Alexander Levy and Lee Soo-min opened with 6-under 66s and held the first-round lead when play was suspended Thursday at the Shenzhen International.

Levy, the 2014 China Open champion, started with a birdie on the 10th hole and turned in 31 after an eagle on the 17th and a birdie on the 18th. He opened his second nine with another birdie.

Lee had a bogey-free round containing six birdies in his sixth start on the European Tour.

A 45-minute suspension because of lightning in the afternoon resulted in 32 players having to return Friday morning to complete their first rounds.

Raphael Jacquelin, Gary Stal, Eduardo De la Riva, Paul Dunne and Joost Luiten were all at 68 when play was suspended.

Two-time major winner Bubba Watson and defending champion Kiradech Aphibarnrat (71) completed their rounds.