LeSean McCoy shares Tom Brady story for the ages: 'He’s the best leader I’ve ever seen in my life'

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints twice during the 2020 NFL regular season, but it was Brady who got the last laugh when the playoffs rolled around.

The Bucs and Saints met for a third time in the NFC Divisional Round, and Brady threw for 199 yards and two touchdowns in Tampa Bay’s 30-20 victory over New Orleans. Brees completed 19 of 34 passes for 134 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions in the loss.

Former Bucs running back LeSean McCoy made a recent appearance on the "I Am Athlete" podcast and talked about Brady’s reaction after defeating Brees in his final NFL game.

"Tom is out there throwing with Brees’ kids. Kissing babies," McCoy explained. "We get back to the locker room, Tom goes, ‘I got his ass! Let’s go! Sit his ass down!’ We were all like, ‘Ohhhh!'"

McCoy continued: "He’s the best teammate/competitor/leader I’ve ever seen in my life."

Brady’s quest for an eighth Super Bowl title begins on Sunday when the Buccaneers host the Philadelphia Eagles in the wild-card round of the playoffs. At 44 years old, Brady led the NFL in passing yards (5,316) and touchdowns (43) to help the Bucs get the No. 2 seed in the NFC.