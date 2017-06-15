Leonard Ellerbe confirms Floyd Mayweather is the A-Side in bout against Conor McGregor

Dana White made the argument for why his fighter, Conor McGregor, should receive top billing for his bout against Floyd Mayweather. But at the end of the day, its the longtime boxing great that will be on the A-side of the megafight headed to the ring this August.

Leonardo Ellerbe, the CEO of Mayweather Promotions, confirmed as much during a joint meeting with White and the media on Wednesday, just hours after the bout had been announced.

Floyd is the A-side, come on man. Ellerbe said with a chuckle, quickly putting the kibosh on any speculation that McGregor had somehow moved to the left side of the poster.

UFC president White confirmed it in not so many words by quickly moving on from the topic.

Now lets talk about Conor whipping Floyds ass. White said.

Both men shared a laugh afterwards, likely because regardless of who the A-side is entering the fight, all parties are going to leave T-Mobile arena on Aug. 26 filthy rich.

40

View gallery

WP