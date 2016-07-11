Leonard and Crabbe are staying in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) Meyers Leonard and Allen Crabbe are staying in Portland.

Leonard signed a contract to remain with the Trail Blazers on Sunday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but the forward/center said he was excited to stay in Portland for four more years.

''This is the product of a lot of hard work and time. I feel like I have found a new gear mentally and physically and really am excited for the next four years. The future is going to be bright with this team,'' Leonard said in a statement.

Crabbe is also looking forward to it. The Trail Blazers guard went to Twitter on Sunday afternoon to proclaim: ''RIP CITY!''

The tweet appeared to confirm reports that the Blazers had matched an offer by the Brooklyn Nets for the restricted free agent. The four-year, $75 million offer and Portland's match were first reported by Yahoo Sports.

The Blazers confirmed Sunday night that they matched the offer sheet, and Crabbe was expected to sign his new contract later this week.

Crabbe averaged 10.3 points and 2.7 rebounds in 81 games last season, his third with the team. The 6-foot-6 Los Angeles native was acquired in a 2013 draft-day trade with Cleveland, which took him with the 31st overall pick out of California.

Leonard, the 11th overall pick in the 2012 draft, averaged 8.4 points and 5.1 rebounds last season, which was marked by injuries. He dislocated his left shoulder in November and before having surgery in March for a torn labrum that cut short his season.

Earlier in the week, the Blazers signed free agent forward Festus Ezeli, and acquired guard Shabazz Napier in a trade with the Orlando Magic for cash considerations. Portland also formally signed forward Jake Layman, acquired in a draft-day trade, as well as free agent wing Evan Turner.

Portland was one of the biggest surprises of last season, advancing to the second round of the playoffs with one of the youngest rosters in the league after losing four starters in the offseason.