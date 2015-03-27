Leishman up 82 spots in world rankings

Australian Marc Leishman picked up his first PGA Tour victory Sunday at the Travelers Championship and soared 82 places to No. 78 in this week's world rankings.

Luke Donald, Rory McIlroy, Lee Westwood, Tiger Woods and U.S. Open champion Webb Simpson stayed pat. Bubba Watson, Matt Kuchar, Jason Dufner, Justin Rose and Hunter Mahan also held their rankings from last week and completed the top 10.

Graeme McDowell and Steve Stricker were 11th and 12th, respectively. Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson both rose one to 13th and 14th and Martin Kaymer fell two to 15th.

Adam Scott and Charl Schwartzel switched places this week with Scott in 16th and Schwartzel in 17th. Zach Johnson, Rickie Fowler and Louis Oosthuizen rounded out the top 20.